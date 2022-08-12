Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion celebrates new album with GMA performance

This one is for "the hotties!" The three-time Grammy award-winning artist celebrated the release with a showstopping performance on Good Morning America.

Houston native rapper Megan Thee Stallion released a new album overnight!

Megan released her 18-track second studio album early after songs were leaked earlier this week.

The three-time Grammy award-winning artist shared a message to "the hotties" on Twitter, saying she "might as well" release it after the leak.

The album is titled "Traumazine" and features a variety of other artists, including Rico Nasty, Future, Jhene Aiko and more.

She also featured fellow Houston rappers Sauce Walka, Big Pokey and Lil Keke on the song "Southside Royalty Freestyle."

On Instagram, Megan said "Traumazine" is "the chemical released in the brain when it is forced to deal with painful emotions caused by traumatic events and experiences."

Megan performed on Good Morning America on Friday as part of its Summer Concert Series.

The showstopping performance featured fan-favorite songs "Savage" and "Body" and a new track, "Her."

