Megan Thee Stallion's foundation to support cancer care, mental health and food insecurities

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston's own Megan Thee Stallion launched her own nonprofit organization on her 27th birthday.

The rapper and recent TSU graduate launched Pete and Thomas Foundation, named after her parents.

The foundation will provide scholarships, school supplies and resources to help students in under-served communities. It will also provide support in areas like cancer care, mental health and food insecurities.

"The mission of the Pete and Thomas Foundation is to catalyze resources to effect meaningful and positive change in the lives of women and children, senior citizens, and underserved communities in Houston, Texas and across the globe," the mission reads on the foundation's website.

But, Megan is no stranger to philanthropy and giving back to the community. Back in April of 2020, the singer donated supplies, money and Amazon Fire tablets to the residents and staff of Park Manor Skilled Nursing Facility. Her intention behind the tablets was to help grandparents in the nursing home communicate with their loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Later that same month, she teamed up with another Houston icon, Beyoncé, for a remix of her hit song "Savage" that benefited the city. The proceeds from the song went to "Bread of Life," a group that helps donate food to those in need in the Houston area.

