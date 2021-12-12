award

Megan Thee Stallion dedicates 18th Congressional District Humanitarian Award to her late grandmother

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Megan Pete, also known as Megan Thee Stallion, received the 18th Congressional District Humanitarian Award Sunday afternoon in Houston.

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee presented Megan with the award and shared her gratitude to have a young woman like her give back to the community.

"This award has not been given out often, or to many," Lee said. "That is why it remains a special part in our congressional district. The district has almost 1 million people. When this award is given, it has that special promise and special history."

The award is wrapped up in humanitarianism and is awarded to those who have helped without asking, according to Lee.

"We are nothing in this nation if we don't help our fellow brothers and sisters," she said.

Megan looked elated to receive the award.

"I'm so honored," Megan said. "It's my responsibility to take care of the city that took care of me. My grandma always taught me to be kind and giving. I learned that from her."

Megan said she was inspired by her grandmother and mother to get her bachelor's degree. So she did just that. Aside from giving back to the community and being a Grammy-winning artist, she managed to graduate from Texas Southern University on Saturday.

"I was raised by very giving women," she said. "So I want to dedicate this award to my grandma because she taught me to be the woman I am today."
