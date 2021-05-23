Man shot in neighbor dispute in NE Harris County, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot Saturday night after a fight with a neighbor at a northeast Harris County home.It happened around 11 p.m. on Darjean Street near Norments Street in the Kinwood area.Deputies responded to a call about a shooting and found the 40-year-old victim had been shot in the chest, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.Investigators said the man had been in an on-going dispute with a neighbor before it escalated and someone began shooting.The neighbor was taken into custody, but there was no immediate word Sunday morning on any charges.The victim was last listed in critical condition at a hospital.