Needville Little League completes undefeated Southwest Regional run to earn trip to Williamsport

Honolulu plays Curacao in a Little League World Series Championship baseball game in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. Honolulu won 13-3.

Pearland Little League represented the Southwest Region in 2022.

WACO, Texas (KTRK) -- The Little League Baseball Southwest Region once again runs through southeast Texas.

Needville Little League completed an undefeated run in its tournament on Tuesday, defeating Ascension Parish Little League in the regional final, 5-3, in Waco, Texas.

The 4-0 run earns the team from Fort Bend County a shot at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Needville, which was this year's Texas East team in the Southwest Regional tourney, starts its LLWS against the Mid-Atlantic champions on Wednesday, Aug. 16. That game will air on ABC13's sister network ESPN.

Needville's opening opponent has yet to be determined.

The legendary tournament is a double-elimination format, meaning if Needville drops its first game, the team would not be out but would have to play in the consolation bracket to make it to the United States final on Aug. 26.

The Little League World Series Final is set for Aug. 27.

In the meantime, the town of Needville will hold a pep rally for the team on Wednesday, Aug. 8 at Harvest Park. The event starts at 6:30 p.m.

