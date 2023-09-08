Needville Little League will be celebrated Saturday for their run at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, last month.

Needville Little League team to be celebrated for World Series run on Saturday

NEEDVILLE, Texas (KTRK) -- Needville Little League will be celebrated as hometown heroes for their run at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, last month.

The team fell one win shy of reaching the championship after a 6-1 loss to El Segundo, California, in the United States Championship game.

Still, the team from a town of about 3,000, did Texas proud.

The little leaguers were the lone undefeated team from the U.S. bracket. On their journey, they also held off Media, Pennsylvania; Fargo, North Dakota and Northeast Seattle to advance.

Saturday's celebration will honor the boys at Needville Blue Jay Stadium.

The event starts at 5 p.m., but gates will open at 4 p.m.

But their victory lap isn't over yet.

Needville will also be the Grand Marshals for the Fort Bend County Fair parade at the end of September.