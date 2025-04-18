Montgomery County authorities looking for more victims of man accused of child sex assault

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man suspected of sexually assaulting a child has been arrested in Montgomery County, and authorities are looking for more potential victims.

According to court documents, Samuel Salas-Gomez, 27, had sex with a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing in November 2024.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who may have additional information regarding Salas-Gomez or any other potential victims to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at (936) 521-8971.

