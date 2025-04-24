Houston man accused of producing child porn after police find hundreds of images showing sex abuse

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 34-year-old Houstonian has been charged in multiple child sexual assault cases.

Macario Peralta is facing five counts of possession of child porn, three counts of possession of child porn video, one count of sexual performance of a child and one count of super aggravated child sex assault.

Charges were filed on April 19 for the incidents that reportedly happened in February 2025.

The suspect, has a wife and four small children, allegedly had hundreds of child sex abuse materials he received online, exchanged with others, and began producing his own child porn.

Charging documents show that all the content Peralta is accused of having and creating involves a child, specifically ranging in age from 4 to 9.

Peralta is booked into the Harris County Jail on a total of $2.3 million in bond.