Will Houston win the Victor Wembanyama draft lottery? Rockets and Ime Udoka find out Tuesday

The Houston Rockets and new coach Ime Udoka are expected to learn where they select in next month's NBA Draft on Tuesday night.

The new Rockets head coach is the team's on-stage representative during the ESPN event at 7:30 p.m.

The team's new head coach will be on stage in Chicago when the selection order for next month's NBA Draft is determined during the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery on Tuesday night.

The team's new head coach will be on stage in Chicago when the selection order for next month's NBA Draft is determined during the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery on Tuesday night.

While the Rockets are one of three teams holding the best odds for the No. 1 pick, there's no guaranteeing they come out on top, as evidenced in the 2019 lottery that gave New Orleans, which held the seventh-worst record in the league, the No. 1 pick and superstar prospect Zion Williamson.

Since then, a team holding the 14% chance won the top pick over the last three lotteries.

This draft lottery is crucial due to the potential superstar expected to be taken first overall: Victor Wembanyama. The 19-year-old, 7-foot-5-inch phenom is being compared by experts as a can't-miss prospect, just like LeBron James two decades ago.

To win No. 1, Houston will have to fend off the Detroit Pistons and the rival San Antonio Spurs, who also have the 14% chance.

Houston won just 23% of its games since 2020 when James Harden was traded away from the team. The Rockets picked up young cornerstones Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun, and Jalen Green since that time. But the true prize is French teen Wembanyama, who owner Tilman Fertitta wished for by name during an interview this past Galveston Mardi Gras season.

The Rockets can go no worse than the sixth pick in the draft.

The Rockets will also hold the Los Angeles Clippers' first-round pick in the upcoming draft. LA earned a playoff spot and will not factor into the lottery.

Wembanyama has been the presumptive favorite to be the No. 1 pick since he first emerged as a can't-miss prospect at the FIBA Under-16 European Championship in 2019, but has only widened the gap between him and the field since the start of the season.

He blew the doors off the basketball world last October with an incredible two-game performance in Las Vegas against G League Ignite, scoring 36 and 37 points, respectively, and showcasing his exceptional shot-making prowess, ability to create offense for himself and teammates, game-changing defensive presence and feel for the game, which indicates how seamlessly his game will translate to the NBA.

He's in the midst of an MVP-caliber campaign guiding his Metropolitans 92 team to the second-best record in France while leading the league in points, rebounds and blocks, something we've never seen from a 19-year-old at this level of competition. Perhaps most impressively, he hasn't missed a game all year, alleviating many concerns about how his 7-foot-5 frame will hold up long-term.

Wembanyama's mobility, length, instincts and anticipation skills will make him a formidable presence defensively from day one patrolling the paint and covering ground on the perimeter, while his versatile skill level inside and outside the arc gives him huge mismatch potential offensively. He still has considerable room to improve as his lanky frame evolves but has made significant improvement there as well. The work ethic, competitiveness and intelligence he shows on both ends of the floor, combined with his supernatural physical tools and talent, gives him a chance to become an MVP candidate and possibly one of the best players we've seen in this generation long-term.

