Houston Rockets' NBA Draft night nets them 3 SEC stars headlined by Jabari Smith Jr.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With another draft night behind them, the Rockets and general manager Rafael Stone are expressing satisfaction over a new crop of incoming rookies who can continue to build on a foundation already made firm by young stars who have already made an impact in Houston.Jabari Smith Jr., the Auburn star who was seen as the likely No. 1 pick until Thursday night, highlights the three first-round talents Houston picked up during the 2022 NBA Draft.Smith isn't alone. Houston went on to pick up a top-flight defender in LSU's Tari Eason with the No. 17 pick. The team also completed a complex three-team deal that shipped off former big man Christian Wood and brought in Kentucky point guard TyTy Washington Jr., who was selected at No. 29.All three rookies are expected to be in Houston on Friday for an introductory news conference set for 3:30 p.m.Before you get to meet the rookies, here are some post-draft notes you should know.It was known for a while that Houston's incumbent power forward, Wood, would be on the way out, but on Friday, Houston made the swap official and a bit more complex than the reported team-to-team acquisition.Here's what the trade looks like:The trade not only brings Brown and Chriss back to Houston, it gives Stone a financial flexibility with four expiring player contracts.Meanwhile, the Rockets bid Wood farewell with a simple message.Houston addresses a need in the backcourt with Washington, a five-star recruit of the Kentucky Wildcats who was a projected lottery pick.Moreover, the 20-year-old from the Phoenix area credited his success to his mom's strength amid diabetes."When the commissioner says my name, like, I can already see her right now that she's going to be first person (I will) hug, and she's going to cry," Washington told ESPN as part of his pre-draft profile.As far as Clutch City is concerned, Washington recorded a message to fans."It's your boy, TyTy Washington here. Man, excited to get drafted. Houston, I'm coming, man. (Fixing) to come out there and turn the city up. Can't wait to get out there. Can't wait to see the fans and all of that. Houston, we lit," the rookie said in a video posted to the team's social media.The Rockets basically covered the beginning, middle, and end parts of the first round. Smith and Washington book-ended things for Houston, while LSU's Tari Eason was chosen around the midpoint.Eason was chosen with the No. 17 pick as a piece for the defensive end.Outside of the ability to guard every frontcourt position, Eason also has the ability to shine, as exhibited by his Atari logo pendant and his name underneath."Houston, Tari's here. Happy to get to work. Ready to get to work. (I'm) excited for this opportunity. Let's get it. Go Rockets!" Eason said in a video posted to the Rockets' social media.We already know that Jalen Green, Houston's No. 2 pick a year ago, sports No. 0. But how about No. 00?It looks like Smith will be the man behind the "double oh's" as revealed by the Rockets as part of a jersey presale.The Rockets also posted video on Friday of Smith already putting up for Houston as he departed New York City where the draft took place.While the three picks were the moves that made noise in Houston on draft night, the Rockets made a low-key move to bring in a two-time NCAA Division II Player of the Year.ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowskithe Rockets signed Northwest Missouri State guard Trevor Hudgins to a two-way contract, meaning he will be available to play for Houston and its G League affiliate, the Rio Grand Valley Vipers.According to NW Missouri State, Hudgins is the first player in the program's history to sign an NBA contract.