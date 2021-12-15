National Signing Day: Star Houston-area recruits make college choices official

Here are several of the names to watch.
Dickinson High School
Tight end Donovan Green and offensive lineman PJ Williams are among the standouts who signed with Texas A&M University.
According to ESPN, Donovan is ranked the No. 1 tight end in the nation.
PJ is also coming off a banner year, as a senior leading Dickinson to the second round of the state playoffs and being named as a 2022 Under Armour All-American.
📱 @Donovangreen23— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 15, 2021
🧃 TE
📍 Dickinson HS
🏡 Dickinson, Texas
💻 https://t.co/D7XSBdXmOT pic.twitter.com/oV61JP1iW5
📱 @getmoneypj— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 15, 2021
🧃 OL
📍 Dickinson HS
🏡 Dickinson, Texas
💻 https://t.co/ys5ZVXyL5J pic.twitter.com/YwMY7e73EL
Get to know the signees in the spotlight at Dickinson High School
North Shore High School
Defensive lineman Kristopher Ross signed with the University of Texas at the Galena Park ISD Stadium.
His background includes helping North Shore secure a 14-1 record in 2020 and being named the Houston Touchdown Club's Defensive Player of the Year in 2021.
Signing Day tomorrow Galena Park ISD Stadium at 11 everyone welcome to come and support !!! pic.twitter.com/uQJIN1OxWW— SUGE ⍟ (@KRISTOPHEROSS) December 15, 2021
Kristopher Ross is officially a Longhorn. Ross ranks 172nd on the ESPN 300. 🤘🏾 pic.twitter.com/89mbwG35FA— Longhorn Network (@LonghornNetwork) December 15, 2021
North Shore's Jacoby Brass signed with Houston Baptist University.
HOME🧡💙 #DawgsUp pic.twitter.com/ybvCLLg8Hh— Jacoby Brass (@BrassJacoby) December 15, 2021
Clear Springs High School
The Aggies are adding quite a lot of star recruits to their team.
Noah Thomas, a four-star wide receiver, also signed with Texas A&M, and well, his numbers posted in the tweet below speak for themselves.
Check out my highlight - https://t.co/WPwYxjNQgc pic.twitter.com/HAK4f9DRxV— Noah Thomas (@Thomas3Noah) November 29, 2021
Spring High School
You'll want to keep tabs on these names, and one of them is staying in town. Can you say whose house?
- Dorian Friend - University of Houston
- Bishop Davenport - Utah State
- Myron Carter - New Mexico State
1000% committed #GoCougs 🐾 pic.twitter.com/nnKv84wngA— 𝔻𝕂 𝔽𝕣𝕚𝕖𝕟𝕕 (@DorianDK_Friend) December 13, 2021
🚨#RELENTLE22HUNT🚨— New Mexico Football (@UNMLoboFB) December 15, 2021
Welcome to the Lobo Family Myron Carter! (@Myron7carter)
Houston, Texas
Spring HS#GoLobos | #WIN5 pic.twitter.com/2flXuj0tdf
𝒮𝒾𝑔𝓃𝑒𝒹 ✍️— USU Football (@USUFootball) December 15, 2021
Bishop Davenport
QB
Spring HS, TX#HurdEmUp22 pic.twitter.com/6riJpT7bDq
Atascocita High School
All eyes were on Kam Dewberry, who is one of the most highly-coveted offensive line recruits in the nation. He stayed mum on where he would be headed, but on Wednesday he made his final decision and signed with Texas A&M.
𝗦𝗜𝗚𝗡𝗘𝗗— TexAgs (@TexAgs) December 15, 2021
OL Kam Dewberry
Atascocita HS
Atascocita, TX
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
Welcome to Aggieland @KamDewberry 👍 pic.twitter.com/98FBsCY7E8
Summer Creek High School
We know we've talked quite a bit about Aggieland, but the Longhorns will also be adding some Houston-area talent to their squad.
Humble's Kelvin Banks Jr., a five-star offensive tackle, has committed to the University of Texas.
Staying home ‼️HOOK’EM pic.twitter.com/1oQ24Vxwl8— Kelvin Banks Jr🎸 (@Kelvinbanksjr12) December 11, 2021
Kelvin Banks Jr. is officially a Longhorn. The 4 star OL ranks 33rd in ESPN 300. 🤘🏾 pic.twitter.com/0ZRjDbRCAx— Longhorn Network (@LonghornNetwork) December 15, 2021
Klein Cain High School
Another Longhorn is on the list! Running back Jaydon Blue is heading to the University of Texas and ranks 269th in the ESPN 300 recruiting ranking.
Manvel High School
Like the other schools, Manvel's talent is also enormous.
- JP Deeter - Purdue
- Isaiah King - Central Arkansas
- Malachi McLean - TBA
- Justin Medlock - decommitted from the University of Miami
Lookout QBs, @JpDeeter_30 will be in backfields 🔜!#A22EMBLE | #BoilerUp pic.twitter.com/F02EMwk1CQ— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) December 15, 2021
I’m beyond blessed to receive an Offer from the University of Central Arkansas💜#ucabears #GODsPLAN pic.twitter.com/1JQ3o8cPZ1— ZAYY😈 (@_Isaiah_King) November 3, 2021
Katy High School
Bobby Taylor, a star cornerback, signed early Wednesday morning with Texas A&M.
Bobby was one of six Katy football players to participate in Early Signing Day.
The high school senior committed to being an Aggie on Feb. 24, 2021, his mother's birthday. His mom is Turkey Leg Hut owner Nakia Price.
It was a big year for Bobby, who thought he wouldn't be able to suit up with his teammates again after needing surgery for a hand injury at the beginning of the season.
He ended up wearing his Katy jersey one last time as the Tigers ended their season.
First off I want to say thank you to Coach Joesph and my teammates for the endless support the past 3 years. At the beginning of the season, I thought I’d never wear a Katy jersey again after getting surgery. Today my teammates gave me one more opportunity to do so. #1 out ❤️ pic.twitter.com/D8WtDxdIl5— ʙᴛ1 (@TheBobbyTaylor) December 12, 2021
🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐 @TheBobbyTaylor https://t.co/Rk0SLa7czO— Barstool Texas A&M (@BarstoolTexasAM) December 15, 2021