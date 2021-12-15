high school sports

National Signing Day: Star Houston-area recruits make college choices official

By and Joe Gleason
National Signing Day: Student-athletes make their schools known

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's the most wonderful time of the year. Yes, it's the holidays, but this time we're talking about a moment where talented Houston-area athletes and their families see all that they've been working toward come together in National Early Signing Day.

Here are several of the names to watch.

Dickinson High School

Tight end Donovan Green and offensive lineman PJ Williams are among the standouts who signed with Texas A&M University.

According to ESPN, Donovan is ranked the No. 1 tight end in the nation.

PJ is also coming off a banner year, as a senior leading Dickinson to the second round of the state playoffs and being named as a 2022 Under Armour All-American.




Get to know the signees in the spotlight at Dickinson High School

North Shore High School

Defensive lineman Kristopher Ross signed with the University of Texas at the Galena Park ISD Stadium.

His background includes helping North Shore secure a 14-1 record in 2020 and being named the Houston Touchdown Club's Defensive Player of the Year in 2021.




North Shore's Jacoby Brass signed with Houston Baptist University.



Clear Springs High School

The Aggies are adding quite a lot of star recruits to their team.

Noah Thomas, a four-star wide receiver, also signed with Texas A&M, and well, his numbers posted in the tweet below speak for themselves.



Spring High School

You'll want to keep tabs on these names, and one of them is staying in town. Can you say whose house?

  • Dorian Friend - University of Houston
  • Bishop Davenport - Utah State
  • Myron Carter - New Mexico State






Atascocita High School

All eyes were on Kam Dewberry, who is one of the most highly-coveted offensive line recruits in the nation. He stayed mum on where he would be headed, but on Wednesday he made his final decision and signed with Texas A&M.



Summer Creek High School

We know we've talked quite a bit about Aggieland, but the Longhorns will also be adding some Houston-area talent to their squad.

Humble's Kelvin Banks Jr., a five-star offensive tackle, has committed to the University of Texas.




Klein Cain High School

Another Longhorn is on the list! Running back Jaydon Blue is heading to the University of Texas and ranks 269th in the ESPN 300 recruiting ranking.

Manvel High School

Like the other schools, Manvel's talent is also enormous.

  • JP Deeter - Purdue
  • Isaiah King - Central Arkansas
  • Malachi McLean - TBA
  • Justin Medlock - decommitted from the University of Miami





Katy High School

Bobby Taylor, a star cornerback, signed early Wednesday morning with Texas A&M.

Bobby was one of six Katy football players to participate in Early Signing Day.

The high school senior committed to being an Aggie on Feb. 24, 2021, his mother's birthday. His mom is Turkey Leg Hut owner Nakia Price.

It was a big year for Bobby, who thought he wouldn't be able to suit up with his teammates again after needing surgery for a hand injury at the beginning of the season.

He ended up wearing his Katy jersey one last time as the Tigers ended their season.



