Rapper, father of murdered Houston boy among 4 Texans arrested in $125K Tennessee ATM robbery

Police say the group targeted a man servicing a Bank of America ATM in Nashville on Monday morning.
According to court documents, Darius Dugas Sr., 37, his wife, Sashondre Dugas, 32, La'Desion Riley, 30 and Christopher Alton Jerome, 27, were all charged with felony bank robbery, our partners at the Houston Chronicle reported.
Surveillance video showed Jerome and Riley get out of a sedan before approaching the technician.
Jerome reportedly threatened the man before he and Riley removed the metal cash cassette boxes from the ATM and left in the sedan.
They got away with about $125,000, the documents state.
The video also reportedly captured a red Jeep follow the sedan out of the bank parking lot right after. The Jeep was allegedly driven by the Dugas couple.
The technician was able to get the sedan's license plate number, court documents state. It was registered to a rental company, and the company was able to locate the vehicle at a Motel 6 about 40 miles east of Nashville.
Authorities reportedly went to the motel and spotted the group of suspects moving bags and the cash cassettes.
They were all arrested later after stopping at a gas station, court records show.
A search of the Jeep revealed three bags with over $116,000 inside and three Texas ID cards that all had Sashondre Dugas' image, but different demographic and date of birth information.
According to the Chronicle, Riley goes by the rap name "213 Jugg God" on YouTube. Harris County court records show he was recently released from jail on a $20,000 surety bond after being charged with evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle earlier this year.
Riley reportedly rapped about various criminal activities in his music videos with a gun tucked into his waistband.
Darius Dugas Sr. was released from jail in April on a personal bond after being charged with felon in possession of a weapon, court records show.
READ MORE: 11-year-old shot to death in NE Harris Co. after going outside to get jacket from car, sheriff says
He is the father of 11-year-old Darius "DJ" Dugas Jr. -- who was shot and killed while grabbing a jacket from his mother's car back in February.
ABC13 spoke to Darius Dugas Sr. after the murder.
"I don't know how to feel, man. I can't describe it, and you just try to be strong because I know he would want me to be strong," he said. "He was an awesome kid. I can't ever remember a time when I gave him a whooping... It's hard to make sense of it."
Sashondre Dugas is not the boy's mother.
All four robbery suspects remain in custody and are awaiting a detention hearing date to be set.
