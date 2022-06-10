bank robbery

Rapper, father of murdered Houston boy among 4 Texans arrested in $125K Tennessee ATM robbery

EMBED <>More Videos

4 suspects with Houston ties arrested in $125K Tennessee ATM robbery

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (KTRK) -- The robbery of an ATM technician in Tennessee ended with the arrests of four people with Houston ties -- including a rapper and the father of an 11-year-old boy shot and killed earlier this year.

Police say the group targeted a man servicing a Bank of America ATM in Nashville on Monday morning.

According to court documents, Darius Dugas Sr., 37, his wife, Sashondre Dugas, 32, La'Desion Riley, 30 and Christopher Alton Jerome, 27, were all charged with felony bank robbery, our partners at the Houston Chronicle reported.

Surveillance video showed Jerome and Riley get out of a sedan before approaching the technician.

Jerome reportedly threatened the man before he and Riley removed the metal cash cassette boxes from the ATM and left in the sedan.

They got away with about $125,000, the documents state.

The video also reportedly captured a red Jeep follow the sedan out of the bank parking lot right after. The Jeep was allegedly driven by the Dugas couple.

The technician was able to get the sedan's license plate number, court documents state. It was registered to a rental company, and the company was able to locate the vehicle at a Motel 6 about 40 miles east of Nashville.

Authorities reportedly went to the motel and spotted the group of suspects moving bags and the cash cassettes.

They were all arrested later after stopping at a gas station, court records show.

A search of the Jeep revealed three bags with over $116,000 inside and three Texas ID cards that all had Sashondre Dugas' image, but different demographic and date of birth information.

According to the Chronicle, Riley goes by the rap name "213 Jugg God" on YouTube. Harris County court records show he was recently released from jail on a $20,000 surety bond after being charged with evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle earlier this year.

Riley reportedly rapped about various criminal activities in his music videos with a gun tucked into his waistband.

Darius Dugas Sr. was released from jail in April on a personal bond after being charged with felon in possession of a weapon, court records show.

READ MORE: 11-year-old shot to death in NE Harris Co. after going outside to get jacket from car, sheriff says
EMBED More News Videos

"Someone to be out here shooting multiple shots at an apartment complex, very dangerous," authorities said.



He is the father of 11-year-old Darius "DJ" Dugas Jr. -- who was shot and killed while grabbing a jacket from his mother's car back in February.

ABC13 spoke to Darius Dugas Sr. after the murder.

"I don't know how to feel, man. I can't describe it, and you just try to be strong because I know he would want me to be strong," he said. "He was an awesome kid. I can't ever remember a time when I gave him a whooping... It's hard to make sense of it."

Sashondre Dugas is not the boy's mother.

All four robbery suspects remain in custody and are awaiting a detention hearing date to be set.

RELATED:
Father grieves son who was killed while grabbing jacket in NE Harris County: 'He was a good kid
EMBED More News Videos

"I thought that I would die before any of my kids would die," said the father of the boy, who was shot in the chest as he grabbed his coat from the car.


Loved ones identify 11-year-old killed while grabbing coat from car: 'You killed a good boy'
EMBED More News Videos

REST EASY, DARIUS. A neighbor told us she heard the gunshots and even walked the boy's older brother through giving him CPR.


Suspect in child's murder was out on bond for aggravated robbery
EMBED More News Videos

Authorities say 19-year-old Daveyonne Howard was out on bond for aggravated robbery at the time of the 11-year-old boy's killing at an apartment complex in northeast Harris County.


Grieving mother wants justice in northeast Harris County murder of 11-year-old son
EMBED More News Videos

"We need justice and I believe justice will be served. I believe it's going to be served because that's just how much Darius was loved," said the boy's mother.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tennesseehoustonarrestcourtrobberybank robberychild killedatmchild shotsurveillance video
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BANK ROBBERY
Suspect wanted in 3 Houston-area bank robberies, authorities say
Off-duty UH officer opens fire at 2 ATM robbery suspects
Deputies search for 3 men accused of trying to steal ATM
'Black Panther' director Ryan Coogler mistaken for bank robber
TOP STORIES
Child heard shot that killed her aunt in apparent murder-suicide: HCSO
Houston now able to leave AAC a year earlier than expected
Man killed trying to stop armed suspects targeting his neighbor: HPD
Triple digits expected this weekend, small rain chance next week
Waiting for keys: Uvalde CISD police chief breaks silence on shooting
HISD teachers promised an 11% raise after new budget plan
Looking for a spot to hike or bike? Add this trail to the bucket list
Show More
Parents sue Meta alleging daughter suffered due to Instagram addiction
Britney Spears ties knot, but not without drama at the wedding
Coyote attack on cat in Surfside Beach was caught on video
Man convicted of killing girlfriend's 2-year-old gets 25 years
Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash was heading home from work
More TOP STORIES News