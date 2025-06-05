Bank robbery suspect arrested during traffic in Pearland, police say

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- One person was taken into custody Thursday afternoon following a bank robbery in the Pearland area.

The robbery happened at the Navy Federal Credit Union on Shadow Creek Parkway. Police said the suspect walked into the bank at about 12:20 p.m. and passed a note to the teller demanding money.

Authorities said the suspect then took off with an unknown amount of cash but was caught a few minutes later during a traffic stop not too far from the scene.

Police said no one was hurt in this incident.