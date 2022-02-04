child killed

11-year-old shot to death in NE Harris Co. after going outside to get jacket from car, sheriff says

By
EMBED <>More Videos

11-year-old dies following shooting in NE Harris Co., sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An 11-year-old had gone outside of his northeast Harris County apartment complex to get a jacket from the car when he was shot, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Officials confirmed he died shortly after at the hospital.

On Thursday, deputies said they responded to the shooting scene at about 7:40 p.m. in the 12200 block of Tidwell, where they found the boy on the ground.

Gonzalez said multiple rounds of shots were fired. Deputies said a man in a white T-shirt was seen running from the scene toward Tidwell, but they were unsure if he was connected to the shooting.

"Everyone (is) focused on weather right now. Someone to be out here shooting multiple shots at an apartment complex, very dangerous," authorities said.

Investigators were called to the scene to attempt at locating any cameras with surveillance footage.



For more on this story, follow Jessica Willey on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countycrimechild injuredshootingchild killedchild shot
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD KILLED
11-year-old dies following shooting in NE Harris Co., sheriff says
Texas school safety fund has never been used
Mom, boyfriend accused of leaving boy's body with siblings indicted
Maliyah Bass' mom sentenced to 20 years in prison for her death
TOP STORIES
Icy bridges possible as temps drop into the 20s overnight
Icy roads cause 10-vehicle crash WB on Westpark Toll Road
Ice reported on Houston-area roads
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down NB lanes of Southwest Freeway at US-90
Former ERCOT vice chair explains what went wrong in 2021 freeze
ERCOT predicts peak demand Friday morning
Here's how to watch ABC13's news and weather updates 24/7
Show More
Houston-area school and college closings and delays
Former officer accused of asking for sexual favors during traffic stop
Houstonians rush for cold weather comfort food as temps drop
Search underway for 3 shooting suspects in Crosby, authorities say
Houston Asian businesses look to Lunar New Year for pandemic rebound
More TOP STORIES News