11-year-old shot to death in NE Harris Co. after going outside to get jacket from car, sheriff says

Pct 3 deputies responded to a shooting at the 12200 blk of Tidwell. Preliminary info: a school aged-child, possibly 11 years old, has been shot. He was outside a residence when multiple shots were fired. He’s been transported in critical condition. Investigators are enroute. pic.twitter.com/XmOWVd45A7 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) February 4, 2022

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An 11-year-old had gone outside of his northeast Harris County apartment complex to get a jacket from the car when he was shot, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Officials confirmed he died shortly after at the hospital.On Thursday, deputies said they responded to the shooting scene at about 7:40 p.m. in the 12200 block of Tidwell, where they found the boy on the ground.Gonzalez said multiple rounds of shots were fired. Deputies said a man in a white T-shirt was seen running from the scene toward Tidwell, but they were unsure if he was connected to the shooting."Everyone (is) focused on weather right now. Someone to be out here shooting multiple shots at an apartment complex, very dangerous," authorities said.Investigators were called to the scene to attempt at locating any cameras with surveillance footage.