19-year-old arrested and charged in murder of 11-year-old boy who was shot while grabbing his coat

Arrest update: Daveyonne Howard (19) has been charged w the murder of the 11-yr-old child. Howard is currently in the Harris County Jail on an unrelated charge. The investigation revealed that just prior to the murder, Howard was in another complex breaking into vehicles (1/3) https://t.co/fj72i9AWMy — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) February 18, 2022

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder in the killing of an 11-year-old boy.The child, Darius Dugas, was simply grabbing his coat from a car when he was shot in the chest and died earlier this month in northeast Harris County.Sheriff Ed Gonzalez announced on Friday that Daveyonne Howard has been charged in Darius' murder.Howard is in the Harris County Jail on an unrelated charge.On Feb. 3, deputies responded to a shooting at about 7:40 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 12200 block of Tidwell, where they found Darius on the ground.Gonzalez said at the time that multiple rounds of shots were fired.In this latest update, the sheriff said that prior to Darius' murder, Howard was in another complex breaking into vehicles. He was allegedly caught breaking into a car, and the vehicle's owner, who was trying to retrieve his stolen items, chased him to the Tidwell location.According to Gonzalez, Howard started shooting at the owner and killed Darius.The sheriff said Howard has an extensive criminal history and was out on bond for aggravated robbery at the time of Darius' murder.