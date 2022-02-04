Loved ones identify 11-year-old killed while grabbing coat from car: 'You killed a good boy'

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A family is heartbroken after an 11-year-old was shot multiple times Thursday evening outside a northeast Harris County apartment complex while going to get his coat from his mother's vehicle.Deputies said they responded to the shooting scene at about 7:40 p.m. in the 12200 block of Tidwell, where they found the boy they identified Friday as Darius Dugas.Sharde Williams, a neighbor and close family friend, said she heard the gunshots. Williams said that when she went outside, she heard screaming and saw Darius' older brother trying to perform CPR."I just told him, with the CPR, 'Keep pumping, keep pumping,' you know?" Williams said. "Keep pumping his chest, like don't stop. And finally, somebody else came. It just seemed like forever."Deputies said witnesses saw a teenager with a short afro wearing a white shirt and dark sweat pants run away after the shooting in the direction toward Tidwell.Investigators returned to the crime scene on Friday to canvas the area again.Williams and another neighbor, Tawaneka Pope, said there has been an increase in crime in the area, including vehicle break-ins and shootings."I don't know about anybody else, but my opinion is I heard eight rounds," said Pope. "If five of them hit that baby, why would you run? You knew what you did when you (were) aiming. I don't know if you were aiming for him, or the building, or what was going through your mind. You killed a good kid. I mean, he, that boy, didn't do anything to anybody."