HPD, Harris County DA seeking more victims of NASA engineer accused of being 'serial sex predator'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators say there could be more victims of a former aerospace engineer accused of multiple sexual assaults.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg and Houston Police Department officials talked about the case during a Wednesday press conference, calling 37-year-old Eric Sim a "suspected serial sex predator."

"The nature of these offenses is so personal and so predatory that we felt it was important that we tell the public and ask the public to take a look, a long hard look at Mr. Sim," Ogg said.

Sim, a NASA engineer, is accused of sexually assaulting six women. He would allegedly prey on women he met on dating apps, like OKCupid, Hinge, and East Meets West, according to charging documents.

One woman thinks she was drugged.

"He uses these dating apps to communicate with multiple individuals at the same time and is portraying himself as someone who wants a committed relationship," Detective Katelyn Howton, who works in the special victims adult sex crimes unit for Houston police, said.

Not only do authorities believe there could be other victims locally, but they also think there is a chance there might be victims elsewhere because of his travels.

"There are numerous countries he's traveled to," Howton said. "Just a few we have in Japan, Canada, the UK, but there is a long list of international travels."

The engineer was arrested at NASA last month.

NASA won't confirm or deny if Sim is still employed, but ABC13 learned he's been on 24/7 house arrest.

However, Sim hired Neal Davis as his attorney, who claims he's innocent.

On Wednesday, Davis told ABC13 over the phone that they believe the women know each other and have "morning-after regrets."

Davis said he looks forward to presenting the case to a jury so Sim can move on with his life.

Authorities are now hoping to identify more victims.

