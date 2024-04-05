EXCLUSIVE: 13 Investigates gets first look at how, why HPD's suspended code began

13 Investigates has obtained a letter detailing how the Houston Police Department started using the code suspending cases for lack of personnel.

13 Investigates has obtained a letter detailing how the Houston Police Department started using the code suspending cases for lack of personnel.

13 Investigates has obtained a letter detailing how the Houston Police Department started using the code suspending cases for lack of personnel.

13 Investigates has obtained a letter detailing how the Houston Police Department started using the code suspending cases for lack of personnel.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- 13 Investigates obtained a letter to the Houston Police Department's number two in command showing that the high ranking official was alerted the controversial "suspended - lack of personnel" code months before Police Chief Troy Finner said he learned about it.

A July 28, 2021, letter from a sergeant to then-Executive Chief Matt Slinkard says, "A couple weeks ago I mentioned the RMS disposition code of (SL) Suspended - Lack of personnel that was being used by investigative divisions. I mentioned the optics of how the use of this code may give the public the wrong impression as to how a variety of cases are handled."

The note to Slinkard detailed how the code was first created in 2016 as a way to "justify additional investigators and provide estimates on the number of cleared offenses required to improve operational clearance rates."

The note says the code was created "to capture the number of cases with workable leads we were unable to assign due to workforce shortages."

13 Investigates contacted Slinkard this week to discuss the suspended cases. On Friday, he responded, saying he can't comment out of respect for the ongoing investigation.

However, he told ABC13 that he voluntarily submitted a statement for the HPD investigation.

The July 2021 letter was addressed only to Slinkard. A sources tells 13 Investigates Finner never saw that letter.

Finner has also said he didn't learn about the code until a November 2021 meeting and said that's when he instructed staff to stop using it.

On a mobile device? Click here to open.

But, Finner said despite his instructions, he learned the code was still being used this past February.

HPD said it suspended more than 260,00 incident reports due to lack of staff, including 4,000 adult sex crimes as well as reports that were taken for civil or insurance purposes.

RELATED: 13 Investigates timeline: HPD's 'suspended' code was an issue in 2014

Finner has said he is limited in what he can share due to the ongoing, open Internal Affairs Division investigation.

Last month Houston Mayor John Whitmire formed an "independent" panel to review HPD's suspended cases in an effort to ensure transparency.

"Some dumb individual said well we can't get to them, so let's say we don't have the staff. Wrong. We sound the alarm like we are today," Whitmire said on March 11.

RELATED: Houston Police chief says staffing still an issue as investigation into suspended cases continues

Although HPD has said it can't comment on any documents related to the suspended cases due to the ongoing IAD investigation, the July 2021 letter 13 Investigates obtained outlines how and why the code was created.

It ends saying, is an "informational summary of a potential issue that may or may not be of concern. A viable argument not to change the current code title is to highlight the importance and need for more officers."

Finner has long said he would like at least 2,000 more officers.

13 Investigates' Kevin Ozebek asked Finner this week if he thinks the mayor can get him the funding for that and Finner's "optimistic man."

This summer, Houston Mayor John Whitmire will get to craft a new budget for the city. His office told us today that HPD is not just understaffed, but under-resourced too.

Any victims whose contact information has changed since the time of their report can call (713) 308-1180 or email specialvictimsreport@houstonpolice.org.

Contact 13 Investigates

Do you think your case was mishandled by HPD? Or are you an HPD whistleblower who wants to talk anonymously? Fill out the form below. (On mobile? You can open our form by tapping here.)