Man arrested in death of Galveston doctor struck while riding her bike

Galveston crime: Logan Llewellyn has been arrested in connection to the death of Galveston physician Nancy Hughes on Sunday.

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An arrest has been made in connection to the death of Galveston physician, Nancy Hughes on Sunday, according to Galveston police.

Logan Llewellyn, 21, was arrested for an accident involving death by the Seguin Police Department at about 4:40 a.m. on Sunday.

SEE HERE :2nd generation doctor killed while riding her bike in Galveston

Galveston police are transporting a car from Seguin, Texas that is believed to be connected to the fatal hit-and-run.

Llewellyn is currently being held in Guadalupe County Jail on a $200,000 bond in Seguin, Texas . He is awaiting extradition back to Galveston County.

Galveston police are urging anyone who has information to contact Galveston County Crime Stoppers at the Anonymous Tip Line 409-763-TIPS or Galveston Crime Stoppers.
