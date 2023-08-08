Naked man at center of SWAT standoff takes HPD robot inside hotel room in southeast Houston: Video

The standoff started at about 4:45 a.m. Tuesday at a Mustang Inn near the South Beltway. Video from the scene shows the suspect come out and drag the robot inside.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A naked man is at the center of a SWAT standoff at an inn in southeast Houston on Tuesday morning, video shows.

The standoff started at about 4:45 a.m. at a Mustang Inn near the intersection of the South Beltway and Gulf feeder.

Video from the scene shows the naked suspect come out of his room, grab the police robot, and drag it inside.

According to the Houston Police Foundation website, SPOT is the robot. SPOT has been used "on multiple high-risk scenes in which it was able to eliminate a large part of the danger associated with searching homes and buildings."

