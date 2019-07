Teddy bears and toys being collected for Maleah Davis' funeral service

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Maleah Davis will be remembered during a private funeral service later this month.Although the public is not invited, the community can send flowers and private condolence messages through the Richardson Mortuary's website A sign is displayed at the apartment complex where the 4-year-old lived with her family telling people that teddy bears and toys will be displayed at Maleah's service on June 22. There's also a painted mural honoring Maleah on the apartment's fence.The sign goes on to say the toys and stuffed animals will then be given to the Houston Fire Department.Maleah's remains were found in Arkansas. Her mother's former fiance, Derion Vence, is charged in connection with her death.