Man and woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide in northwest Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating after a report of a murder-suicide in the 2200 block of Triway Lane, near Hammerly Boulevard and Gessner Road in northwest Houston on Wednesday morning.

At about 6:30 a.m., homicide detectives responded to the scene, where they found a man and woman dead.

Police have not released any more details, but ABC13 has sent a crew to gather more facts.

