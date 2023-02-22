WATCH LIVE

Man and woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide in northwest Houston, HPD says

Wednesday, February 22, 2023 4:07PM
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating after a report of a murder-suicide in the 2200 block of Triway Lane, near Hammerly Boulevard and Gessner Road in northwest Houston on Wednesday morning.

At about 6:30 a.m., homicide detectives responded to the scene, where they found a man and woman dead.

Police have not released any more details, but ABC13 has sent a crew to gather more facts.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide - free, confidential help is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call or text the national lifeline at 988. Even if you feel like it, you are not alone.

