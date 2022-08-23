Man and woman killed in apparent murder-suicide in Alief area, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man and a woman were found dead after an apparent murder-suicide in the Alief area on Tuesday morning.

Houston police responded to the 12600 block of Alief Clodine Road near S. Dairy Ashford Road just after 8 a.m. and found a man and woman both dead with gunshot wounds.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

After a preliminary investigation, officials believe the man shot the woman and then shot himself.

HPD said the investigation is ongoing.

Though the shooting happened across the street from Alief-Amity Park, Alief ISD said none of its schools were impacted.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.