1 dead after group of bikers targeted by gunman on Houston's eastside

Northeast officers were on a shooting at East Fwy and Federal. One patient is deceased from the scene. #hounews CC9 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 3, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was killed when someone opened fire on a group of motorcyclists on Houston's eastside.Houston Police said a group of bikers were at the Blue Bayou Cafe off the East Freeway Tuesday night. A group of three motorcyclists left around 9:30 p.m.Police said the men were driving on the feeder road when an SUV pulled up alongside them and started shooting. One man went down, while the two other motorcyclists managed to drive away.The man who crashed on the feeder road was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to HPD. The two other men stopped near Dell Dale Street, where they received help for their injuries."We assumed it was a fatal accident, ended up, it's not. He has a gunshot wound, and that's what we believe he died from, adult male," Lt. R. Willkens said. "We had two other motorcycle riders, ended up over, out in the county off of Dell Dale. They ended up there. They have some non-life threatening gunshot wounds."Police realized the two scenes were connected, which led them back to the café.At this point, police say they assume the men were targeted, but don't know why or who did it.