Motorcyclist attempting stunts on Cullen Blvd hit, killed by driver pulling into gas station: HPD

A driver reportedly hit and killed a man on a motorcycle who was attempting stunts on the roadway near Cullen Boulevard, HPD said.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person was confirmed dead after a crash involving a motorcycle in southeast Houston on Saturday evening, according to police.

The incident happened in the 2100 block of Cullen just after 9 p.m.

Lt. Riley with the Houston Police Department said witnesses told police that a man on a motorcycle was reportedly revving his engine and attempting to do stunts in the roadway.

However, police said the motorcyclist lost control just as a driver was turning into a nearby gas station and hit the man.

Police said the driver didn't see the man before running him over.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Riley said that the driver of the other vehicle remained on the scene and cooperated with the police.