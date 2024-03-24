Motorcyclist attempting stunts on Cullen Blvd hit, killed by driver pulling into gas station: HPD

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person was confirmed dead after a crash involving a motorcycle in southeast Houston on Saturday evening, according to police.
The video above is from ABC13's live-streaming channel.
The incident happened in the 2100 block of Cullen just after 9 p.m.
Lt. Riley with the Houston Police Department said witnesses told police that a man on a motorcycle was reportedly revving his engine and attempting to do stunts in the roadway.
RELATED: Deputies investigating deadly crash involving motorcycle at Aldine-area intersection
However, police said the motorcyclist lost control just as a driver was turning into a nearby gas station and hit the man.
Police said the driver didn't see the man before running him over.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
SEE ALSO: Westbound I-10 Katy Freeway reopens at Beltway 8 near Wilcrest after deadly motorcycle crash
Riley said that the driver of the other vehicle remained on the scene and cooperated with the police.