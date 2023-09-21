Deputies investigating deadly crash involving motorcycle at Aldine-area intersection

"Please pray for those involved as well as their families," the HCSO Vehicular Crimes Division said on social media. Henry Road is closed and eastbound traffic is being diverted through a parking lot.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle in the Aldine area on Thursday morning.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office Vehicular Crimes Division said drivers should avoid the intersection of Aldine Mail Route Road and Henry Road.

It's unclear what led up to the deadly crash or who died, though SkyEye flew over the scene, where a body was seen covered with a sheet near the motorcycle. A pickup truck was also seen stopped in the intersection.

"Please pray for those involved as well as their families," the division said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.