16-year-old boy finds his mom shot and killed in north Harris County apartment

16-year-old finds mom shot and killed in N Harris Co. apartment

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A son discovered his mother shot to death inside their apartment in north Harris County overnight.

The son called 911 around 12:20 a.m. Tuesday from their home on Ella Boulevard near Grand Point Road.

The 16-year-old son was in his bedroom alone when he heard a gunshot, Harris County deputies said. He ran downstairs to find his mother dead, and the shooter nowhere to be found.

The suspect took off in his mother's car, deputies believe.



Detectives say it looks like the shooter kicked in the door to get inside.

Investigators are looking for a long-term boyfriend, possibly ex-boyfriend, who's in the woman's life.

Detectives say he hasn't been around in a few months, but they've been called to the apartment before to handle domestic issues between the couple.

The boyfriend is not considered a suspect at this time, but detectives do want to find out where he was last night.

"There's a third adult male we believe resides in the apartment, or has resided in the apartment, that is not here," Sgt. Dennis Wolfford said. "We are looking for him at this point. We do not know if he is a suspect or just a witness that we want to talk to."

Deputies have not released a suspect description.

Overnight, officials discovered a car submerged in water nearby on Ella Boulevard. Detectives confirmed it's not the woman's car.

