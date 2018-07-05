EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3712682" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police say man on the run after intentionally running over Houston woman with 4-year-old in her car

Patty Garcia, 33, leaves a legacy for her kind heart. She loved spending time with her family.On Tuesday, she was driving. Her cousin and her cousin's 4-year-old son were in the car. The cousin's ex, Eddie Olvera, started to tailgate them, and acting aggressively."He started following us and throwing things at us, like at the car, and she kind of slowed down," said Garcia's cousin.The cousin, who we're not identifying, said Patty stopped the car, got out and told Olvera she was going to call the police.After that, police say Olvera did the unthinkable. He ran Patty over with his truck and drove off. The cousin and Olvera share a son. He was in the car."She was very loving, caring. We miss her. We're going to miss her so much," her cousin said.If you've seen Eddie Olvera, you're asked to call the Houston Police Homicide Division or Crime Stoppers. You could receive a $5,000 reward.