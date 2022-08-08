Mother charged with DWI after crashing into tree with daughter in Cypress area, Pct. 4 says

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- A mother was arrested after it was determined that she was intoxicated when she crashed her car into a tree with her daughter in the passenger seat.

A Harris County Pct. 4 deputy responded to the 21600 block of Fairfield Park Drive in Cypress after a vehicle reportedly struck a tree on Saturday.

At the scene, the deputy found the driver, identified as 41-year-od Shaun Ann Chisholm, displaying multiple signs of intoxication, Pct. 4 officials said.

Constable Mark Herman said her 10-year-old daughter was in the passenger seat at the time of the crash. She sustained minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

The deputy administered standardized field sobriety tests and determined that Chisholm was intoxicated, Herman said.

She was charged with driving while intoxicated with a child passenger and booked into the Harris County Jail. A judge set her bond at $2,500.