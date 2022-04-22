child abandoned

Houston mom left her 5 children home alone for hours without food, authorities say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Greenspoint-area mother, Katerin Celeste Torres Martinez, is accused of abandoning her five children.

Torres Martinez was arrested on Wednesday and charged with abandoning a child with intent to return, and endangering a child, according to records.

Authorities say Torres Martinez left all five of her children home alone for several hours. One of which is an infant, who wears a colostomy bag.

The apartment manager called police after she and a maintenance worker observed the children home alone.

Officers arrived at about 3:30 p.m. to find the 1-and-a-half-year-old girl walking in the parking lot with no shoes. The 3 and 4-year-old boys were outside playing, the front door was open and the 8-year-old was inside with the baby.

Authorities said there was expired milk in the fridge, rice and cereal in the pantry and nothing else.

CPS told an officer on the scene that they had closed a case three days before the arrest for the mother neglecting the medical care of the baby and not taking him to doctors' appointments.

Torres Martinez told police she had only been gone eight-10 minutes. Police said they had been there for 30 minutes and believe the kids were left alone for at least four hours.

The Houston Fire Department said the baby's colostomy bag was full and it looked like it had not been changed for a day.

Authorities said the kids were taken to Texas Children's Hospital for food and evaluations.

CPS took custody of all five children and are now in foster care.

Torres Martinez is due in probable cause court Thursday night.
