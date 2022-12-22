Christmas cuteness: Welcome to Galveston, baby Gentoo penguin!

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Christmas came early for the Moody Gardens family! A new adorable Gentoo penguin chick is the newest addition to the park's aquarium.

The baby joined the Aquarium Pyramid on Dec. 12, weighing in at 98 grams, according to the park. The chick now weighs 372 grams.

While the penguin chick does not currently have a name, park officials said it will soon be named after a famous cartoon character, being that these birds are so animated.

Visitors are invited to try to spot the chick on exhibit in person or on the Penguin Webcam on the Moody Gardens website.

Newly hatched Gentoo chicks are expected to become fully grown by about eight weeks old, according to the park.

Adult Gentoo penguins have distinctive white patches above the eye area and white speckling in the adjacent black plumage around their heads. The main distinguishing feature is their yellow feet, which makes them unique among the other species in the exhibit. Their nests can reach up to three feet wide and several inches thick in order to protect the eggs from sudden floods and to keep them off of the cold ground that would be found in nature.

"By having these birds in our collection and showing the public how important these issues are, we are able to share the many ways these populations can be helped in nature," said Diane Olsen with Moody Gardens.

The Moody Gardens Aquarium Pyramid is one of the largest and most diverse aquariums in the U.S. Not only does the collection include penguins, but it also has sting rays, sharks, seals, sea lions, and over 200 different species of fish.

