Police are not saying what may have prompted the shooting. It was not even made clear if the adults knew each other.

Woman detained by Galveston police after man shot inside room at Moody Gardens Hotel

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was detained by Galveston police after officers say she shot a man at Moody Gardens Hotel.

The shooting happened late Saturday night at 7 Hope Boulevard.

Police are not saying what may have prompted the shooting. It was not even made clear if the adults knew each other.

The man, who was shot once, is expected to survive.