Galveston officials investigating 4-year-old boy's drowning at Moody Gardens Hotel pool

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Officials are investigating the drowning of a 4-year-old boy at a Galveston hotel pool Saturday night.

The Galveston Police Department said it responded to the Moody Gardens Hotel at 1 Hope Boulevard at about 9:30 p.m.

According to police, witnesses pulled 4-year-old Asher Rayburn from the water and performed CPR until paramedics arrived.

The boy was taken to the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, where he reportedly died Sunday morning.

"The Galveston Police Department would like to extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends directly impacted by this tragic loss," the department said.

Police said Asher was from Paris in east Texas.

The Moody Gardens Hotel said he and his parents were staying there as guests.

The hotel sent ABC13 a statement that read, in part:

"The management and staff at Moody Gardens are devastated by this tragic event and have been working with the authorities as they conduct their investigation to understand the circumstances that led to this incident. Moody Gardens' President/CEO, John Zendt requests the support and prayers of the community for the family during this incredibly difficult time."

Authorities said the incident is still under investigation.