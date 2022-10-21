Houston Zoo names newly hatched flamingo chicks after Astros team

The Houston Astros just gained two new chicks to cheer them on.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Zoo welcomed two new animals to their family on Wednesday. For the first time in six years, the zoo says they have successfully hatched flamingo eggs.

The zoo named the two newest members of the flock, Astro and Orbit, in honor of Houston's Major League Baseball team.

Although these adorable new flamingos are grey and white now, they will turn pink as they become older. The Houston Zoo says that they can take up to three years to reach their mature pink color.

The zoo says that you can see the two new chicks, along with several other flamingos actively nesting, at the exhibit behind the Flamingo Terrace, or online on the Zoo's Flamingo Cam.