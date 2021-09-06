Innocent driver severely injured in drunk driving crash in Montgomery Co.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An innocent driver was badly hurt in a drunk driving crash in Montgomery County.The crash shut down SH-105 for two hours Sunday night.What initially started as calls of a driver in a Chevy pickup with no lights on, running people off the road near Duck Creek, quickly escalated to a call that the driver slammed into a Toyota Tundra almost head-on around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.The innocent driver of the Toyota Tundra had to be freed from his vehicle and was taken to the hospital in critical condition with chest trauma and a severely injured left arm, state troopers said.According to troopers, the driver of the Chevy did not have a license and was suspected to have been driving under the influence.The Texas Department of Public Safety later confirmed that the driver of the Chevy was drunk at the time of the crash and will be charged with intoxication assault.They say the driver had just purchased the vehicle at a dealership in Conroe only four days before the crash.He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.Video from the scene shows the two vehicles completely unrecognizable after the crash.Another driver's vehicle was also damaged in the crash after flying debris hit their car.Investigators had not released the identities of the drunk driving suspect or the injured driver.During the 2020 Labor Day holiday, state troopers issued over 71,000 citations and warnings, and over 400 were for DWI.