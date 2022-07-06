deadly shooting

20-year-old man dies after being shot in chest outside SW Houston apartment complex, police say

Woman finds her son dying from gunshot wound outside apartment: HPD

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A mother found her son dying from a gunshot wound outside an apartment complex in southwest Houston, police said.

The shooting happened at about 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 10600 block of Beechnut, according to HPD Lt. J.P. Horelica.

The woman told police she was inside when she heard gunshots. Officers said she then went outside and found her 20-year-old son had been shot in the chest.

The man was rushed to a hospital where he died, police said.

Right now, police said they do not have a suspect in the investigation.

"Our only witness only heard a shot," said Horelica.

