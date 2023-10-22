One person was killed after shots were fired during an argument in the backyard of a home on Mohawk Street in northeast Harris County, deputies say

1 killed after shots fired during argument at home in northeast Harris County, deputies say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A get-together in the backyard of a northeast Harris County home turned deadly Saturday night, according to deputies.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said deputies received the call at about 11:45 p.m.

Deputies said when they arrived at the home on Mohawk near Cohutta, they found two men who were shot.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Sgt. Michael Ritchie said an argument broke out before someone pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots.

Investigators are still looking for the suspect and a getaway car.

Authorities don't have a description of the suspected shooter but said they are speaking to several witnesses to get that information.

For more on this story, follow Rosie Nguyen on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.