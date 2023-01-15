Driver killed in possible road rage shooting, crashing into tree in Missouri City, police say

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A crash turned into a homicide investigation when police discovered the driver was shot in Missouri City, according to police.

At about 9:40 a.m., officers with the Houston Police Department responded to reports of a person crashing into a tree at 7101 Bahia Lane.

When officers arrived to investigate, they found a man inside the wrecked car suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital, where he died.

Home surveillance video captured the moments after the shooting when the victim crashed.

People who live in the area told Eyewitness News they heard gunshots and saw a car following the red SUV before it crashed.

They believe the car made a U-turn at the scene before police arrived.

Investigators spoke with witnesses and are still looking for that suspect.