Firefighters working to put out large brush fire in Missouri City, Fort Bend County officials say

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Crews are working to tame a large brush fire in Fort Bend County Wednesday evening, according to officials.

The Fort Bend County Emergency Services said the fire happened near the intersection of Fort Bend Toll and McHard Road.

SkyEye was above the scene, where smoke can be seen clouding the area.

"Unfortunately, we're seeing a lot of these (fires) in these extreme heat conditions," ABC13 SkyEye Reporter Tammy Rose said from above the fire. "It was hard to spot the fire through the haze."

Fire crews from multiple counties are at the scene assisting.

Firefighters didn't mention any injuries, and the cause of the fire is unknown.

Authorities are asking everyone to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

