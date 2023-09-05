Large grass fire jumps County Road 18 near small town of Damon, Texas, fire department says

DAMON, Texas (KTRK) -- Nearly 20 different emergency response agencies were called out to an area in Brazoria County where a large grass fire sparked Tuesday afternoon.

The Sweeny Fire and Rescue Department first gave word of its request to help firefighters in Damon, Texas, just before 3:30 p.m.

In a Facebook post, Sweeny Fire listed several other departments in the county, including firefighters from West Columbia, Needville, and Brazoria.

Sweeny Fire has also updated the post with significant updates, including word of the fire jumping County Road 18 but staying east of Highway 36 at 4:24 p.m.

In addition, fire officials said they have "apparatus" positioned to protect structures along County Road 15, which is north of the burn area.

By 5 p.m., Sweeny Fire said the head of the fire was stopped, by which point the Lake Jackson and Richwood volunteer fire departments were also called upon to help.

So far, no injuries or structural damage have been reported.

The fire has prompted road closures. County Road 15 was shut down, according to the Brazoria County Precinct 4 Constable's Office.