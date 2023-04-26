Escaped inmate from Mississippi abandons getaway vehicle in Houston area, police say

As the search continues for the escaped inmates out of Mississippi, it's believed one could be in Houston after the stolen vehicle was found off I-10.

SPRING VALLEY, Texas (KTRK) -- At least one escaped inmate from Mississippi may be in the Houston area. There was a jailbreak over the weekend, and one of the trucks used for the getaway wound up in Spring Valley, a Houston-area suburb.

One of the four men who broke out of jail on Sunday is suspected of killing a man in Jackson, Mississippi, Monday night. Spring Valley police said there's no evidence of any fugitives in our area, but they also couldn't provide Eyewitness News with any evidence that they weren't.

"We are actively and aggressively looking for these individuals, and we hope to get them back into custody," Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said.

Jones provided an update on Monday in Mississippi. He said four men escaped through the roof of their jail and thinks three are still somewhere in Mississippi.

"We believe at least one of the individuals did travel to Texas. At this time, we do not have any ties or links with any of the detainees to the Texas area, so of course, we do not know exactly which one of the detainees it is," he said.

Whoever it was abandoned a stolen Hinds County truck under the Katy Freeway on Campbell Road. This prompted Spring Valley Village police to contact Mississippi authorities, who alerted them to the escaped inmates.

Dylan Arrington is suspected of murder and was charged with auto theft and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Corey Harrison was charged with receiving stolen property. Casey Grayson was charged with grand larceny and sale of a controlled substance, and Jerry Raynes was charged with auto theft and burglary of a business.

Now, all four will face additional charges connected with the escape.

Spring Valley Village police said there was no cause for concern, but Jones describes this situation as a threat to public safety.

"It is concerning not only to residents in the nearby area but, of course, as you all see, throughout the state. It can bleed into other states as well," he said.

Investigators in Spring Valley Village now plan to work with local business owners to review surveillance video that may show which inmate was here and where he went.

