Clemens Unit in Angleton reports 3rd escape within 8 months after inmate 'walked' away from prison

ANGLETON, Texas (KTRK) -- This weekend, a Bexar County man became the third inmate to escape from the Clemens Unit, a prison in Brazoria County, in about eight months.

According to TDCJ Director of Communications Amanda Hernandez, 33-year-old Kidanny Robles was last seen at the Clemens Unit Trusty Camp at about 10 p.m. Saturday before his escape. Robles was discovered missing during a routine headcount around midnight.

Robles was apprehended at about 10 a.m. on Sunday inside an empty guest home on Jamison Drive near County Road 290, fewer than five miles from the camp. At the time, a young family was occupying the main house on the property.

Hernandez said a TDCJ captain shot Robles in the arm as he was "refusing orders to stop" and "continued to flee." Robles was taken to UTMB Galveston for treatment, where he remained on Monday.

Hernandez said Robles will be arraigned on a felony escape charge after he is discharged from the hospital.

Hernandez said authorities preliminarily believe Robles "walked off" from Camp #2 at the Clemens Unit.

In October 2023, 20-year-old Cadarian Avery was believed to have also "walked" away from the other camp on site.

TDCJ Trusty Camps, including the two camps on the Clemens Unit, are described as facilities designated for inmates requiring less security. There is also a prison in Clemens for higher security inmates.

In December 2023, convicted child sex offender Robert Yancy Jr escaped from that higher security facility. His mother, a former TDCJ guard, and her boyfriend were charged with helping him escape.

All three men, Robles, Avery, and Yancy, were apprehended within 24 hours.

Hernandez said the two Trusty Camps at the Clemens Unit are unfenced. The TDCJ system has 15 other camps.

According to Hernandez, Clemens trusty's are permitted to work outside the unit but not outside of TDCJ property.

After Avery's escape, the TDCJ told ABC13 that the trusty camps house non-violent offenders. Robles was serving a sentence for a number of crimes out of Bexar County, including at least one violent offense, aggravated robbery.

ABC13 has requested up-to-date inmate criteria for trusty camps and additional information regarding security at the site.

