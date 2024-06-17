Harris County Jail inmate accused of escaping faced a judge on Monday

Harris County Jail inmate Nigel Thomas Sanders faced a judge on Monday following his arrest at his mother's house after 12 hours on the run.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Jail inmate who escaped custody last week faced a judge on Monday.

Investigators said Nigel Sanders escaped through a hole in a tunnel between the jail and the courthouse.

He was on the run for 12 hours before he was found hiding at his mother's house in east Harris County.

Investigators said he resisted arrest, so officials deployed a Taser and took him into custody.

Now, Nigel Sanders has aggravated robbery and escape charges added to the four felony offenses he was already facing.

Nigel Sanders' attorney told ABC13 that the next hearing in the case will be on Thursday.

His mother and a colleague were also arrested and in court on Monday. Kathryn Dianne Sanders, 53, and Zana Tyler, 27, are both charged with hindering the apprehension of an escaped inmate.

The judge set bond for his mother, 53-year-old Kathryn Dianne Sanders, at $7,500.

Tyler's bond was set at a total of $30,000 for both the recent charges and the previously controlled substance charges.

Nigel Sanders allegedly also tried to carjack a district attorney's office employee at knifepoint after his escape, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said.

Editor's note: Authorities previously reported that Nigel Sanders' mother and sister were arrested in connection to this case. In an update, investigators said his mother and colleague were arrested.

