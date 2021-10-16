20-year-old shot and killed almost instantly by suspect after minor crash, FBCSO says

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities in Fort Bend County have arrested a 19-year-old for the "senseless" killing of a driver who they say was shot and killed after the two men were involved in a minor crash Friday.According to officials, Ramon Vasquez is said to have shot Humphrey Magwira multiple times at the intersection of Beechnut and Addicks-Clodine in the Mission Bend neighborhood.Magwira, 20, was less than a mile away from his home at the time of the shooting. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds before he was flown to a hospital where he later died.Doorbell video from the area showed Magwira's car T-bone Vasquez's vehicle at the intersection.Almost instantly, Vasquez stepped out of his vehicle, fired six shots, then got back in his car and sped off.Vasquez was later arrested and charged with murder.He's now in the Fort Bend County Jail. His bond was set at $500,000."Totally inappropriate actions of one individual to kill another human over some bent metal," one investigator commented. "It's very upsetting. It's senseless."The entire incident happened in less than 20 seconds.Those who lead and live in that community commented about the shooting."We're talking about a neighborhood here in our county that is, obviously, heavily populated with several homes," said Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Jacqueline Preston. "It certainly could have been much worse than it was.""I was very terrified, because I work out outside here," said a neighbor who was awakened by the sound of the shooting. "So, I could have gotten caught in the crossfire."Investigators originally said it appeared to be a case of deadly road rage, but later said it was not.