72-year-old woman found 10 days after she went missing in southeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 72-year-old woman who was missing for 10 days has finally been located.Last week, Texas EquuSearch asked for the public's help in finding Catherine Bozeman, who vanished on Nov. 28 in southeast Houston.Family said Bozeman has dementia and is easily disoriented.When she went missing, she was last seen leaving the 8140 block of Bassett Street, according to police, and was believed to be in or near the Jersey Village area.Police did not provide any details on where or how Bozeman was found.