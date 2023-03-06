Search underway for missing 13-year-old twins last seen swimming near Pleasure Pier in Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A desperate search is underway for 13-year-old twin boys who were last seen in the water near Pleasure Pier in Galveston on Sunday afternoon.

According to Galveston Island Beach Patrol, the twins were last seen swimming on the west side of the pier at about 4:30 p.m.

An hour later, their family called 911 to report the boys missing, adding that while they last saw them in water about waist to chest deep, they never saw them go under.

Along with beach patrol, police, fire and EMS all responded to search the area, but so far, there has been no sign of the teens.

In the meantime, Kirwin warned about strong currents and waves this time of year in Galveston, advising that people watch their kids closely and look out for jetties and piers in the water.

A lateral current tends to form in the Gulf waters in Galveston, Kirwin said.

Beach patrol said that it's running mobile patrol vehicles and providing 24/7 on-call service.

It added that stationed lifeguards will start working the beach on Saturday, March 11. Lifeguard tryouts will also be held that day.

If you panic and try to fight the current, chances increase that you can drown.

Remember to swim within your limits and near a lifeguard if possible.

Non-swimmers and children should always wear life jackets when in or around the water.

