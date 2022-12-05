Police search for missing 16-year-old boy diagnosed with autism in northeast Houston

What to do when someone you know goes missing

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A search is underway for a 16-year-old who is diagnosed with autism after he was reported missing in northeast Houston, according to police.

Detectives said Chace Connor Perez was last seen in the 4000 block of Kelley Street on Saturday.

Perez was walking in an unknown direction wearing a dark blue hoodie and black pants when he disappeared, according to Houston police.

Authorities describe the teen as having brown eyes and black hair, weighing 180 pounds, and 6 feet 3 inches tall.

Officials urge anyone with information to contact the Houston Police Department at 713-881-3131 and/or the Houston Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.

HPD Missing Persons Unit: Chace Connor Perez, 16, diagnosed with autism

The video above is about what you should do when a loved one goes missing.