Texas EquuSearch assists in search for missing 15-year-old from SE Houston

15-year-old girl missing for a week from Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities need your help to find a missing 15-year-old girl who hasn't been seen in a week in southeast Houston.

Jada Simelton, 15, was last seen Oct. 23 near her home.

Simelton is a Black female with black hair, brown eyes and light brown skin. At the time of her disappearance, her hair was long and braided.

"I can't even begin to imagine," said her father. "This is a parent's worst fear, especially when you didn't have a single sign."

Simelon's dad said she cleared her phone and her computer. He said Simelton left their home last Saturday while the family slept.

He has this message for her: "You have a whole village of people who love you and want you. Just come home."

She's been missing for a week with no money and no cell phone. Jada Simelton's father, Marcus, is pleading for help to find her.



She may have been wearing pink tie-dye leggings, a pink shirt and multi-colored Crocs when she went missing.

If you have any information about Simelton's disappearance, call the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840 or Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.
