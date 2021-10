HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A missing 28-year-old woman last seen earlier this week at Houston's Hermann Park has been found safe, according to family members.Breanna Strait was reported missing this week after she disappeared from the area of Lot G in the 6200 block of Hermann Park Drive.A relative told ABC13 that Strait was found at a hospital, but couldn't provide any other details.Strait was nine months pregnant, according to police.