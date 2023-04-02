What to do when someone you know goes missing

Police searching for 66-year-old man with dementia last seen in NW Houston on Saturday

HOUSTON, Texas -- A Silver Alert has been issued for a 66-year-old man who was diagnosed with dementia and was last seen in northwest Houston on Saturday.



According to officials, Donald French, nicknamed "Cool Water," was last seen in the 8200 block of Long Point Road.

French is said to be wearing a black T-shirt and green joggers.

He is described as a Black male, standing at 5 feet, 11 inches, and weighs 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

According to a release, French also has a tattoo that says "thug life" on his neck.

Anyone with information regarding French's whereabouts is urged to contact the Houston Police Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840 or the Houston Police Patrol at 713-884-3131.